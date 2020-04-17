Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

NYSE MDT traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,898. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

