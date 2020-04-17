Mercer International (MERC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2020 – Mercer International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Mercer International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/18/2020 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Mercer International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Mercer International stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.24 million, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -687.50%.

In other Mercer International news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

