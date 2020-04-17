Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 14,725,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.