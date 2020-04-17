Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $91,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

MRK stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

