Mercury (MER) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $342,229.93 and $904.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.02737514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00224055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

