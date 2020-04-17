Metadium (META) One Day Trading Volume Hits $261,246.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $261,246.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.02740193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00224695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.