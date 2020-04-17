MetaHash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.70 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02735893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00220856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,957,541,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,010,959 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

