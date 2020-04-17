Metronome 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,525.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005067 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $10.39 and $5.60. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $37,525.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,910,411 coins and its circulating supply is 10,433,737 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

