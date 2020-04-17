Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $15.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $711.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,862. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $684.48 and a 200-day moving average of $732.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $655.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.44.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

