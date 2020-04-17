MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $399,853.68 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $399,853.68 and approximately $11,703.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007005 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 362,647,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,345,720 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.