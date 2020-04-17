Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

