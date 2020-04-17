Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,748,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,259,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.