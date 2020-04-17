Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.2% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 64,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 128.8% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 17,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,208,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,259,840. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $1,346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

