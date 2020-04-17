Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. New Street Research cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $62.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 203,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

