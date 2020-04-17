MINDOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $706.74 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00058178 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $706.74 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.01105168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00185096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

