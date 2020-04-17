MinexCoin (MNX) Market Cap Tops $178,379.64

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exmo. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $178,379.64 and $16.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,597,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,826 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

