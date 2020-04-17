Mithril (MITH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinExchange, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005863 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, FCoin, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Gate.io, BitForex, LBank, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

