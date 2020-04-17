Moin Market Capitalization Tops $44,193.77 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Moin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $44,193.77 and approximately $148.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,117,902 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.