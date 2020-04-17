Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. 360,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,059. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.