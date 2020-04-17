Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,953,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.