Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Up 17.9% in March

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 703,300 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $514.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

