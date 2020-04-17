Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

MGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of Moneygram International stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 1,746.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,483 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Moneygram International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Moneygram International by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

