Monkey Project Achieves Market Cap of $307,464.80 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $307,464.80 and approximately $648.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,915,748 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

