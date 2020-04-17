Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $92,881,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,473 shares in the company, valued at $168,581,659.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total transaction of $323,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,806,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,486 shares of company stock worth $40,226,220 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $184.95. 10,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,347. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

