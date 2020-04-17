Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 15,134 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $11.87 on Friday, hitting $321.97. 612,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

