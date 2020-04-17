Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $2.89 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,131,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.