Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 103,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $8,018,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.51. 1,095,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.