Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,513 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Target stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 7,616,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,604. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

