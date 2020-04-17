Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 14,210 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

DG traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,263. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

