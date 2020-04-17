Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 23,165 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of RingCentral worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,605 shares of company stock worth $23,209,147. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $236.51. The company had a trading volume of 923,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -369.55 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.49 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.79.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

