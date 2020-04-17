Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average is $232.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

