Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Argus from $64.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE MS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,332,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362,680. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $0. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

