Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of REXEL SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

REXEL SA/ADR stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. REXEL SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

