Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

ABB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 1,938,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,503. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 51,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 17,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 682,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

