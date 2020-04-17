Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 357,400 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter valued at $554,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after purchasing an additional 485,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.60. Morphic has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of ($0.33) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

