Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 169.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 13,158,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,386,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.