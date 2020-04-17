Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $507,724,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $489,548,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,230,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

NYSE D traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,689. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

