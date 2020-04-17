National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

NYSE TRI opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

