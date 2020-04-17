National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Up 17.6% in March

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Research has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 117.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $210,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $2,363,267. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Research by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.