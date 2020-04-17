NavCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.44 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $23,409.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, cfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,428,461 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.