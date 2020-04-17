Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 95,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:NM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 36,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,372. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 31.72%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

