Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Share Price

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 26,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,905. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

