Nepsis Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,161 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 1.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

