Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 523.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 4.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $30,496,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

VTR stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 4,293,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,069. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.