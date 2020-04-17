Nepsis Inc. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 4.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.79. 3,542,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

