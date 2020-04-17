Nepsis Inc. Invests $7 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,464 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,000. VMware accounts for about 4.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VMware by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $115,723,000 after buying an additional 261,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,628. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

