Nepsis Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,939. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

