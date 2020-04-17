Nepsis Inc. Sells 36,207 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. 76,851,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,603,056. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

