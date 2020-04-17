Nepsis Inc. Takes $3.07 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 933,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Marathon Oil makes up about 2.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.12% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 47,947,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,574,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

