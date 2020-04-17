Nepsis Inc. Takes $7.66 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000. Square accounts for about 5.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Square by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 14,025,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,858,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Stephens cut their target price on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

